VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001864 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.54 million and approximately $44,272.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.68 or 0.03634705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00522770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008188 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,604,505 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.