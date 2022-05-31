Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viasat has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 240.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

