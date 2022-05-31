Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $222,779,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $124,326,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $104,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

VSCO traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,701. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

