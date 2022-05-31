Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $227.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.01 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $221.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $913.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.00 million to $956.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $961.83 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Victory Capital has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

