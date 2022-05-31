Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Trading 16.7% Higher

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.57.

About Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE)

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation, Training and Display Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

