Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Trading 16.7% Higher

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.57.
About Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Video Display (VIDE)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.