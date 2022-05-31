View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of View from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

VIEW opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. View has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of View by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,826,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in View by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in View by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,664 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in View by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,309,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 264,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in View by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

