ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.06.

VRAY stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein bought 1,065,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,824. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in ViewRay by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.