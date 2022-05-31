VIMworld (VEED) 24 Hour Volume Hits $202,742.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. VIMworld has a market cap of $18.23 million and approximately $202,742.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01198617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,692.64 or 1.00005539 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00521351 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

