Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 38.1% in May

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $61,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 63,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

