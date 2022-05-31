Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 7,718 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

PNW traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

