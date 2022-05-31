Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,749. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

