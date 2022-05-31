Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

