Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 124,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,911. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

