Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 4,146 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 201.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 176.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

