Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.94. 130,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,215. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $136.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

