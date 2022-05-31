Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $6.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,290. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

