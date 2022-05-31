Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 34,449 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,449 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,191. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

