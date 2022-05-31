Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 5,813 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after acquiring an additional 354,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,515,000 after acquiring an additional 332,210 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,661,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

ADC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

