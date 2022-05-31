Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 280,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,038 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 981,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 110,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,487. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $102.55.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

