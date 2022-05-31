Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 170 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,858. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

