Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of EDF opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
