Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EDF opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

