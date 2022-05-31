Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Consulta Ltd

Consulta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 17.4% of Consulta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Consulta Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $351,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock worth $7,086,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
