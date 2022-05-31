Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 2,261 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,618,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

