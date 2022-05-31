Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 668 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

