Vivaldi Capital Management LP Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,456,000.

IWB opened at $228.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.78 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

