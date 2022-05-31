Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Trading Down 0.1%

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 20,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 7,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Get Vulcan International alerts:

About Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC)

Vulcan International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber and foam products in Tennessee, the United States. The company offers mixed and uncured rubber products; firm sheet products from SBR, Nitrile, and Neoprene polymers; expanded rubber sheets; polyethylene foams; cross-linked, closed cell, and EVA co-polymer foams; and low density closed cell SBR products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.