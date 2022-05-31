Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Trading Down 0.1%

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 20,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 7,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.
About Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC)
