Wahed Invest LLC Acquires New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

