Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $214.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average is $151.49. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

