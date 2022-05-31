Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CF Industries by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

