Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pentair by 107.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 135.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 281,171 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

