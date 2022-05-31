Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $222.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.98.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

