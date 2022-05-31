Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day moving average of $188.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

