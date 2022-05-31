Wahed Invest LLC Purchases Shares of 395 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,447,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

