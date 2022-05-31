Wahed Invest LLC Purchases Shares of 4,653 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of News by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.