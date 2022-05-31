Wahed Invest LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,786 shares of company stock worth $2,183,986. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.