Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bunge by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Bunge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.