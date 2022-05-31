Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,232,388. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

