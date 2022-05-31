Warp Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $67,998.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $144,467.62 and approximately $67,998.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $30.91 or 0.00098011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars.

