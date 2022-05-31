Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

