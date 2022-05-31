Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cerner makes up 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cerner by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 375,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 302,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 68,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.