Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. 4,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,669. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock worth $907,764. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

