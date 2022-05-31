Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.76. 52,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,201. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.14 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

