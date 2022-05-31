Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $842,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,661 shares of company stock worth $35,263,939 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.22. 30,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,364. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.45. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

