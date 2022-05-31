Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. 20,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.