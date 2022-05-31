Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. State Street Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,994,000 after acquiring an additional 252,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.50. 121,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,425. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.