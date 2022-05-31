Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 13,574 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Trinseo comprises 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.11% of Trinseo worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after buying an additional 653,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 350,256 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

