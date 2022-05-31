Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,743. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

