Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Up 2.7%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 37,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 25,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.52 million and a PE ratio of 380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.16) million during the quarter.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

