Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE WES traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. 20,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

