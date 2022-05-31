Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE WES traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. 20,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $28.16.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.