WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.38.

WRK opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 284,521 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

